2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
Schools did not receive a quarter of the planned textbooks a week before the start of classes - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

A week before the start of the school year, Ukrainian schools did not receive about a quarter of the planned textbooks. As of August 25, 73.76% of the total number of textbooks had been delivered to educational institutions.

Schools did not receive a quarter of the planned textbooks a week before the start of classes - MP

Schools, less than a week before the start of the academic year, have still not received about a quarter of the textbooks planned for this year, Serhiy Babak, a people's deputy, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, said on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

I reviewed the updated information on textbook delivery. As of August 25, 26.24% of the quantity planned for this year has not yet reached educational institutions.

- Babak wrote, indicating that he conducted the analysis based on data from the "Institute for the Modernization of Educational Content."

According to the latest data, he said, all textbooks (100%) have been delivered to regional bases, but only 73.99% of them have actually reached educational institutions – that is, 4.3 out of 5.8 million planned copies. "That is, 1.5 million textbooks have not yet been transferred," he said, adding that as of August 19, 51.18% had been delivered.

Schools have so far received only 51.2% of the planned textbooks - Head of the Rada Committee19.08.25, 21:56 • 2717 views

"Under the new mechanism (directly from publishers to schools with data displayed in the AIKOM electronic educational system), the situation, unfortunately, has not improved. As of August 18, 307 thousand (10.64%) were delivered. And as of August 25 – 598,008 out of 2.8 million. That is, only 20.72%," Babak reported.

According to him, if we consider the situation as a whole, out of 8.7 million planned textbooks, 6,431,003 have been delivered to educational institutions (as of August 25). Or 73.76%. That is, more than 2 million copies have not yet been delivered.

He noted that if we look at the situation in a regional context: all textbooks have been delivered to regional book bases. "But it is important to understand how many of them are actually already in educational institutions," the people's deputy noted.

And gave an example:

  • Volyn – 64.28%;
    • Zhytomyr region – 59.94%;
      • Ternopil region – 62.21%;
        • Rivne region – 65.94%.

          In most other regions, according to his data, the figures range from 70% to 90%. In Sumy region, it is 90.5%, and the only region with one hundred percent delivery is Dnipropetrovsk region.

          Speaking of the new delivery system (which can be tracked via AIKOM): Zakarpattia – 15.72%, Poltava region – 15.11%, Rivne and Sumy regions – slightly more than 16%, Bukovyna – 15.92%. The highest figure in Cherkasy region is 31.5%, Babak reported.

          "As for textbooks in Braille, the situation has not changed in a week. They are still not available. At least none have been transferred to schools," the people's deputy noted.

          "There are 5 days left until the start of the academic year. There is still a little time," Babak concluded.

          The government has changed the rules for delivering textbooks: now publishers will supply them directly to schools11.06.25, 20:51 • 3117 views

          Julia Shramko

