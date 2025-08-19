$41.260.08
August 19, 12:26 PM • 42099 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 68227 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 64957 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 64332 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 41252 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 30207 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 95761 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 72520 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86014 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103587 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Schools have so far received only 51.2% of the planned textbooks - Head of the Rada Committee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

12 days before the start of the school year, Ukrainian schools received just over 4.4 million textbooks, which is only 51% of the required amount. The worst situation is with the new supply mechanism: only 10% of books have reached students.

Schools have so far received only 51.2% of the planned textbooks - Head of the Rada Committee

12 days before the start of the school year, Ukrainian schools received just over 4.4 million textbooks, which is only 51% of the total. The worst situation is with the new direct delivery mechanism from publishers: only 10% of books reached students, said Serhiy Babak, Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, as reported by UNN.

Today we will talk about textbooks. Our committee has been meticulously monitoring their delivery for three years now. I believe that providing schools with new textbooks before the start of the academic year is the minimum we are obliged to do.

- he wrote.

And then the official provided data on what proportion of students are currently provided with textbooks.

This year, 1,402,457.6 UAH were allocated from the state budget for textbooks (selection, printing, delivery).

With these funds, the following were to be printed and delivered:

  • 8.7 million copies for 8th grade of NUS (New Ukrainian School);
    • 30 thousand textbooks in Braille;
      • almost 312 thousand textbooks for children with special educational needs.

        "Speaking about textbooks for 8th grades of NUS, 110 agreements were signed for printing 8.6 million copies. 67.3% of them were to be delivered, as always, through regional book bases. The rest – through the new mechanism: directly from publishers to schools with data displayed in the AIKOM electronic educational system," Babak wrote.

        What is the situation as of August 18:

        • 5.2 million out of 5.8 million necessary textbooks have already been delivered to regional bases (this is 90.58%), but only 4.1 million copies (78.6%) have actually reached schools so far. This means that almost every fifth textbook has not yet reached schools;
          • under the new mechanism: out of 2.8 million copies, 307 thousand have been delivered so far (this is 10.64%).

            "In total, out of 8.7 million planned textbooks, only 4,462,691 copies have reached schools so far, which is only 51.18%," Babak added.

            Alona Utkina

