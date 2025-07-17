The World Bank allocated an additional $4.9 million to Ukraine within the framework of the LEARN educational program

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:31 PM • 67762 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:29 PM • 59395 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
01:18 PM • 56901 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 12:10 PM • 80395 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
July 17, 10:24 AM • 78556 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 90390 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 417450 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 168812 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 166675 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 118886 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0m/s
75%
746mm
Popular news
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detainedJuly 17, 09:17 AM • 109190 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEBJuly 17, 09:33 AM • 75865 views
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?July 17, 12:17 PM • 37398 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 100280 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 86426 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev02:31 PM • 67758 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 86972 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 100825 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 293716 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 417442 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Hungary
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert05:00 PM • 14536 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother01:55 PM • 31255 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 152444 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 218019 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 233663 views
Actual
The Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
9K720 Iskander
Forbes

The World Bank allocated an additional $4.9 million to Ukraine within the framework of the LEARN educational program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2746 views

Ukraine and the International Development Association signed an agreement on additional financing of $4.9 million within the framework of the LEARN program. The funds will be transferred to the state budget in 2025 and will be aimed at improving learning conditions, in particular for shelters and textbooks.

The World Bank allocated an additional $4.9 million to Ukraine within the framework of the LEARN educational program

Ukraine and the International Development Association, one of the five institutions of the World Bank Group, have signed an agreement on additional financing within the LEARN program ("Improving Accessibility and Resilience of Education in Crisis in Ukraine") totaling USD 4.9 million. It is noted that these funds are planned to be transferred to the general fund of the State Budget of Ukraine in 2025, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Details

The LEARN program — "Improving Accessibility and Resilience of Education in Crisis in Ukraine" is designed for three years and provides for financing through the "Program-for-Results, PforR" instrument.

One of the goals of the LEARN program is to improve conditions for learning and teaching. This includes the construction and modernization of shelters, the purchase of safe, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable buses for transporting students, providing the "New Ukrainian School" with textbooks, and improving the qualifications of teachers and school leaders according to NUS standards.

Thanks to additional funding, it is planned to increase the indicator for providing textbooks for NUS classes.

- noted the Ministry of Education.

Previously, within LEARN, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development had already provided a loan of USD 235 million, and the International Development Association — a credit of USD 150 million.

The Ministry of Education also reported that the investment part of the program is provided by a grant from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund for Assistance, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Reform of Ukraine in the amount of USD 30 million.

Addition

The Ministry of Education has developed a guide to help parents better understand the assessment system in NUS. The document explains new approaches to assessment and promotes effective communication.

In Ukraine, primary schools and gymnasiums will not be closed, but the choice of profiles and subjects by students will change. The state allocates funds for laboratory equipment.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Education
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9