The World Bank allocated an additional $4.9 million to Ukraine within the framework of the LEARN educational program

Ukraine and the International Development Association, one of the five institutions of the World Bank Group, have signed an agreement on additional financing within the LEARN program ("Improving Accessibility and Resilience of Education in Crisis in Ukraine") totaling USD 4.9 million. It is noted that these funds are planned to be transferred to the general fund of the State Budget of Ukraine in 2025, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Details

The LEARN program — "Improving Accessibility and Resilience of Education in Crisis in Ukraine" is designed for three years and provides for financing through the "Program-for-Results, PforR" instrument.

One of the goals of the LEARN program is to improve conditions for learning and teaching. This includes the construction and modernization of shelters, the purchase of safe, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable buses for transporting students, providing the "New Ukrainian School" with textbooks, and improving the qualifications of teachers and school leaders according to NUS standards.

Thanks to additional funding, it is planned to increase the indicator for providing textbooks for NUS classes. - noted the Ministry of Education.

Previously, within LEARN, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development had already provided a loan of USD 235 million, and the International Development Association — a credit of USD 150 million.

The Ministry of Education also reported that the investment part of the program is provided by a grant from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund for Assistance, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Reform of Ukraine in the amount of USD 30 million.

Addition

The Ministry of Education has developed a guide to help parents better understand the assessment system in NUS. The document explains new approaches to assessment and promotes effective communication.

In Ukraine, primary schools and gymnasiums will not be closed, but the choice of profiles and subjects by students will change. The state allocates funds for laboratory equipment.