Enemy drone shot down over Bukovyna at night: no casualties or damage
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy attack drone was shot down in the Chernivtsi region at night, there were no casualties or damage, Ruslan Zaparanyuk, head of the Chernivtsi RMA, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"Last night, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down an enemy attack UAV over Bukovyna. [There were no casualties or damage. I thank our soldiers for their effective work!" Ruslan Zaparaniuk, head of the Chernivtsi RMA , wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.
