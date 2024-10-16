Ukrainian air defense destroyed 51 enemy drones in different regions
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 16, the enemy attacked Ukraine using 136 attack drones. As of 07:00, air defense destroyed 51 UAVs, and another 60 were lost to electronic warfare.
During the air battle, 51 enemy UAVs were shot down in different regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
On the night of October 16, the enemy launched several attacks on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, they used S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, X-59 guided missiles, and 136 attack drones.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the attack.
As of 07:00, 51 enemy UAVs were destroyed as a result of active air defense actions in various regions, including Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Ternopil and other regions.
In addition, 60 Russian drones suffered localized losses due to electronic warfare. At the moment, more than 20 UAVs remain in Ukrainian airspace, and combat operations are ongoing. Two enemy drones returned back in the direction of the terrorist country.
