In the Chernivtsi region, a person liable for military service attacked a representative of the shopping center and joint venture and used a gas canister. This was reported by the Public Relations Service of the Chernivtsi regional shopping center and joint venture, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, on May 31, in the village of Cherepkovtsy, during the notification measures carried out by the military personnel of the shopping center, a civilian liable for military service attacked representatives of the shopping center and the joint venture with a gas canister.

The attacker resisted and was detained until police arrived.

As a result of the attack, a serviceman of the shopping center and joint venture received chemical burns to his eyes and respiratory tract. He received the necessary medical care and was hospitalized.

The injured serviceman was transferred to the shopping center and joint venture after being seriously wounded from a combat brigade the message says.

