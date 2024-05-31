In Bukovina, a gas canister was used against a representative of the shopping center

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 74186 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139643 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144715 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238986 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171769 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163626 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147907 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219589 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112947 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206137 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110320 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 34997 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 53731 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106095 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 52583 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238986 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219589 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206137 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232217 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219380 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 9335 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 16729 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106095 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110320 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158469 views
In Bukovina, a gas canister was used against a representative of the shopping center

Kyiv

 • 30415 views

In Bukovina, a person liable for military service attacked a representative of a shopping center with a gas canister, as a result of which the serviceman received chemical burns to his eyes and respiratory tract.

In the Chernivtsi region, a person liable for military service attacked a representative of the shopping center and joint venture and used a gas canister. This was reported by the Public Relations Service of the Chernivtsi regional shopping center and joint venture, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, on May 31, in the village of Cherepkovtsy, during the notification measures carried out by the military personnel of the shopping center, a civilian liable for military service attacked representatives of the shopping center and the joint venture with a gas canister.

The attacker resisted and was detained until police arrived.

As a result of the attack, a serviceman of the shopping center and joint venture received chemical burns to his eyes and respiratory tract. He received the necessary medical care and was hospitalized.

The injured serviceman was transferred to the shopping center and joint venture after being seriously wounded from a combat brigade

the message says.

The shopping center detained a 23-year-old truck driver who was carrying medicines sensitive to storage conditions: the Transcarpathian shopping center reacted31.05.24, 09:49 • 32442 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
bukovinaBukovina
chernivtsiChernivtsi

Contact us about advertising