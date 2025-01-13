Four people were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Bukovyna: how to avoid similar tragedies

In the village of Chahor, Chernivtsi region, 4 people were poisoned by carbon monoxide due to the alleged improper use of a heating stove, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

The victims were hospitalized.

According to the State Emergency Service, the preliminary cause of the poisoning was the improper use of a wood-burning stove.

To avoid such cases, the rescuers ask:

Do not use gas appliances to heat rooms or leave them on unattended.

Regularly check the serviceability of gas appliances and ventilation ducts.

If you use stove heating, clean the chimney regularly and make sure it is intact.

Install a carbon monoxide detector in your home.

Recall

In December 2024, 11 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded in Ukraine, and 5 people died. The SES reports 756 cases of fires due to violations of the rules for operating heaters.