Attack on a border guard on the border with Romania: SBI investigates death of 24-year-old man
A 24-year-old man died and another was hospitalized after a clash with a border guard during an attempt to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border, prompting the State Bureau of Investigation to launch an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man in Bukovyna during an attempt to illegally cross the border with Romania, the SBI said on Monday, UNN reports.
The State Bureau of Investigation has launched a pre-trial investigation into the death of a man who tried to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border.
According to preliminary data, on June 29, at about 21:40, a clash occurred between two men and a serviceman of one of the border guard detachments while trying to cross the border in the Vyzhnytsia district of Chernivtsi region.
"The men with a knife and pepper spray tried to attack the soldier, and he responded by using his service weapon. As a result, a 24-year-old man was killed, and another is in hospital. The border guard was also injured," the SBI reported.
Law enforcement officers are examining all the circumstances of the case, and investigative actions are underway.
Preliminary classification of the offense: premeditated murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
