NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
On the border with Romania, two attackers attacked a border guard with weapons. The border guard used his weapon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18216 views

In the Chernivtsi border guard detachment on the border with Romania, a border guard shot and killed one attacker and wounded another while defending himself after they attacked him with weapons.

On the border with Romania, two attackers attacked a border guard with weapons. The border guard used his weapon

At the Chernivtsi border guard detachment on the border with Romania, two men attacked a border guard with weapons. In self-defense, the serviceman was forced to use his weapon, as a result of which one attacker was injured and the other died. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, to the journalist of UNN.

The situation with the attack on the border patrol really happened. It happened yesterday after 9 p.m. at the site of the Chernivtsi border guard detachment on the border with Romania. There were two attackers and they were carrying certain means that they used against the border guard. In order to save his life, the serviceman was forced to use his weapon, as a result of which one attacker was injured and the other died. Medics were called to the scene

- Demchenko said.

According to him, the State Bureau of Investigation, the police and the prosecutor's office were notified. Investigative actions are currently underway.

Context

Journalist Vitaliy Glagola reported that at 9 p.m., two people with a machete and a gas canister attacked a State Border Guard Service serviceman in the area of the Selyatin air force station. He was knocked down and hit in the leg.

"The border guard responded by using a service Makarov pistol, one offender was killed and the other was injured," the journalist said.

Addendum

In May of this year, Demchenko reported that two Ukrainians were detained in Romania who allegedly attacked a Border Guard Service officer at the Mukachevo border guard detachment in Zakarpattia, while trying to illegally cross the border.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Romania
Chernivtsi
