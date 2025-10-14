93% of housing and communal services enterprises violated tariff formation rules - State Food and Consumer Service

$41.610.01
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 6804 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 9338 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 9440 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 13019 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 13961 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 15693 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
October 14, 02:03 AM • 17532 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 27243 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 34903 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
Popular news
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion usersOctober 14, 12:59 AM • 24872 views
Hamas released Ukrainian Maksym Kharkin after 738 days in captivityOctober 14, 01:31 AM • 10088 views
Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISWOctober 14, 02:36 AM • 7466 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 24233 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 13946 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 47922 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 47918 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 55622 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 52088 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 56447 views
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 23218 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 27892 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 29524 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 29278 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 56755 views
93% of housing and communal services enterprises violated tariff formation rules - State Food and Consumer Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

The State Food and Consumer Service found violations in 92.9% of inspected housing and communal services enterprises for the nine months of 2025. The companies were ordered to return UAH 3.2 million to consumers, and over UAH 50 million in Mykolaiv.

93% of housing and communal services enterprises violated tariff formation rules - State Food and Consumer Service

Almost every tenth enterprise in the housing and communal services sector in Ukraine operates in violation of tariff-setting legislation. This is evidenced by the results of inspections by the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection for the nine months of 2025, UNN reports.

Details

According to the agency, 325 unscheduled inspections of enterprises providing housing and communal services were conducted between January and September. Violations were found in 302 cases, which accounts for 92.9% of the total number of inspected entities.

The National Bank gave a forecast regarding electricity, gas, heating, and hot water tariffs01.08.25, 12:03 • 5672 views

Based on the control results:

  • 198 decisions were made to apply administrative and economic sanctions totaling UAH 2.5 million;
    • 210 orders were issued to eliminate violations and bring tariffs in line with legislative requirements;
      • 62 officials were brought to administrative responsibility, with fines totaling UAH 130.1 thousand imposed on them;
        • enterprises were obliged to return UAH 3.2 million to consumers.

          The situation in Mykolaiv became particularly resonant. Following numerous complaints from citizens, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection conducted unscheduled inspections of one of the local service providers, as a result of which the company was obliged to recalculate over UAH 50 million for consumers.

          New wave of fraud revelations in Bukovyna: Kravchenko announced UAH 10 million in damages and 15 suspicions14.08.25, 20:49 • 6526 views

          Ukrainian consumers should not bear the costs due to errors or irresponsibility of service providers. People have the right to understand what they are paying for and to receive fair, economically justified tariffs 

          – emphasized Andriy Kreitor, Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

          The service stressed that systemic control in the housing and communal services sector will continue, and in case of unlawful tariff increases, citizens are advised to contact the territorial bodies of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to protect their rights.

          Illegal enrichment case: court sets bail of over UAH 9 million for former SBU official Vitiuk04.09.25, 18:55 • 3042 views

          Stepan Haftko

