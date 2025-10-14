93% of housing and communal services enterprises violated tariff formation rules - State Food and Consumer Service

Almost every tenth enterprise in the housing and communal services sector in Ukraine operates in violation of tariff-setting legislation. This is evidenced by the results of inspections by the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection for the nine months of 2025, UNN reports.

Details

According to the agency, 325 unscheduled inspections of enterprises providing housing and communal services were conducted between January and September. Violations were found in 302 cases, which accounts for 92.9% of the total number of inspected entities.

Based on the control results:

198 decisions were made to apply administrative and economic sanctions totaling UAH 2.5 million;

210 orders were issued to eliminate violations and bring tariffs in line with legislative requirements;

62 officials were brought to administrative responsibility, with fines totaling UAH 130.1 thousand imposed on them;

enterprises were obliged to return UAH 3.2 million to consumers.

The situation in Mykolaiv became particularly resonant. Following numerous complaints from citizens, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection conducted unscheduled inspections of one of the local service providers, as a result of which the company was obliged to recalculate over UAH 50 million for consumers.

Ukrainian consumers should not bear the costs due to errors or irresponsibility of service providers. People have the right to understand what they are paying for and to receive fair, economically justified tariffs – emphasized Andriy Kreitor, Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

The service stressed that systemic control in the housing and communal services sector will continue, and in case of unlawful tariff increases, citizens are advised to contact the territorial bodies of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to protect their rights.

