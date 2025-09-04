$41.370.01
753mm
Illegal enrichment case: court sets bail of over UAH 9 million for former SBU official Vitiuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) applied a preventive measure in the form of bail to former SBU official Illia Vitiuk. The bail amount is 9 million 84 thousand hryvnias.

Illegal enrichment case: court sets bail of over UAH 9 million for former SBU official Vitiuk

The High Anti-Corruption Court has applied a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of over UAH 9 million to former SBU official, General Illia Vitiuk, who is suspected of illicit enrichment and declaring false information, UNN reports.

Details

The HACC applied a preventive measure to Vitiuk in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 9 million 84 thousand.

In particular, the suspect is obliged to:

  • appear when summoned by the detective, prosecutor, and court;
    • report changes of residence and employment;
      • not leave Ukraine without permission;
        • refrain from communicating with other suspects and witnesses in the case;
          • surrender his foreign passport.

            The obligations are imposed until November 4, 2025.

            Before the start of the hearing on the motion for a preventive measure, the defense moved to postpone the session due to, in their opinion, a violation of jurisdiction.

            The court denied.

            The SAP prosecutor moved for a preventive measure against the suspect in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 42 million.

            Addition

            NABU and SAP exposed former SBU official Illia Vitiuk for illicit enrichment and declaring false information. According to the investigation, in December 2023, the suspect purchased an apartment for UAH 21.6 million and registered it in the name of a family member. The Security Service of Ukraine stated that the suspicion against Vitiuk is revenge from NABU and SAP for the SBU's effective counteraction to Russian influence on state bodies and the exposure of several Bureau employees committing crimes.

            The SBU noted that the suspicion against Vitiuk was announced precisely after the high-profile arrests of Bureau representatives, although the relevant criminal proceedings were opened almost a year and a half ago. During this time, NABU and SAP employees were unable to collect convincing evidence to confirm the illicit enrichment and false declaration imputed to Vitiuk.

            The SBU emphasizes that, in particular, the reason for opening criminal proceedings was the existence of an apartment owned by his family, which was allegedly purchased at an undervalued price with funds that were allegedly not obtained legally. At the same time, the investigation ignored:

            • conclusions of many expert examinations that refuted the purchase of housing at an undervalued price. Including those expert examinations initiated by NABU itself;

            • the conclusion of the NACP, which, after thorough checks, found no signs of illicit enrichment in Vitiuk's family;

            • the entrepreneurial activity of I. Vitiuk's wife and her receipt of legal and declared income, for which housing was purchased for the family (confirmed by a number of state expert examinations);

            • testimonies of numerous witnesses who, despite pressure from the investigation, refute the prosecution's version.

            Separately, the SBU noted that Vitiuk has made a significant contribution to the country's defense since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion.

            In particular, under his leadership, the SBU's Cybersecurity Department (DKIB) repelled thousands of cyberattacks on Ukrainian communication systems, energy, and housing and communal services infrastructure. Dozens of complex counter-offensive operations were carried out in cyberspace 

            - the SBU informs.

            With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Brigadier General I. Vitiuk joined the defense of Kyiv and led one of the operational-combat groups that was engaged in liberating the Kyiv region from the occupiers. Also, during 2024-2025, he was part of operational-combat groups in rotations in the combat zone in the territories of Sumy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Donetsk regions. He took direct part in the Kursk operation.

             The SBU also states that under Vitiuk's leadership, a combat unit based on the DKIB was created. Today, sniper groups and units operate there, which use drones to destroy not only enemy manpower and equipment, but also their electronic warfare and electronic intelligence assets.

            With the participation of Illia Vitiuk, work was established to document and neutralize enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, counter IPSO, and collect and analyze intelligence data. A Telegram bot "t.me/stop_russian_war_bot" was also developed, through which Ukrainian fighters received real-time information about the movement of enemy troops. This allowed the Defense Forces to destroy hundreds of units of enemy equipment, a large number of enemy manpower, as well as several Russian generals.

             "Given all of the above, there are all grounds to speak of selective justice on the part of NABU and SAP against the SBU employee. For its part, in those criminal proceedings concerning NABU employees, the SBU will continue to operate exclusively within the legal framework, relying on a solid evidence base and the norms of the law," the SBU statement said.

            Separately, the SBU emphasized that belonging to any state, law enforcement, security, or anti-corruption structure does not provide any indulgences and is not a reason to avoid responsibility.

            Anna Murashko

