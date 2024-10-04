"Harvest is on schedule": Ukraine harvested 56.6 million tons of crops

Ukraine has already harvested 56.6 million tons of the new crop, which was harvested on an area of 15.8 million hectares, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy stated that the "actual completion of the harvest" was discussed at the meeting. In total, 37.3 million tons of grain, 15.8 million tons of oilseeds and 3.5 million tons of sugar beet were harvested.

wheat - 4.9 million hectares (or 100%) were threshed, and 22.3 million tons were harvested;

barley - 1.4 million hectares (or 100%) were threshed, with a harvest of 5.5 million tons; an

peas - 212.2 thou hectares (or 100%) were threshed, and 465.3 thou tons were harvested;

corn - 1.5 million hectares (or 37%) were threshed, with a harvest of 7.7 million tons;

millet - 81.9 thou hectares (or 88%) were threshed, with 154.8 thou tons harvested;

Buckwheat - 84.3 thou hectares (or 95%) were threshed, and 121.8 thou tons were harvested;

sunflower - 3.9 million hectares were threshed, and 8 million tons of seeds were harvested;

soybeans - 1.9 million hectares were threshed, and 4.3 million tons of seeds were harvested;

Rapeseed - 1.3 million hectares were threshed, 3.5 million tons of seeds were harvested.

In terms of gross grain harvest, the leaders are agricultural producers in Odesa region - 4.2 million tons, Poltava region - 3.3 million tons, and Vinnytsia region - 2.6 million tons.

In terms of grain yields, agrarians in Khmelnytsky region are ahead with 64.3 c/ha, Bukovyna - 61.3 c/ha, and Ivano-Frankivsk region - 59 c/ha.

"Wheat, barley, peas and rapeseed have been threshed on 100% of the area. Millet and buckwheat harvesting is nearing completion. Threshing of corn, sunflower, and soybeans is in progress. (...) The harvest is going according to schedule and with good results," Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval said on Telegram.

