Ukraine has already exported 11 million tons of grain this season

Since the beginning of the new marketing year, which began on July 1, Ukraine has already exported 11 million tons of grain. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

As of October 4, Ukraine exported 11.041 mln tonnes of grains and pulses in 2024/25 marketing year. This is almost 62% more than on the same date in 2023/24 MY.

At the same time, 592 thousand tons of grain were exported in October, which is almost three times more than in the same period last year.

In particular, in 2024/25 MY, it has already been exported:

wheat - 6.401 mln tons;

barley - 1.418 mln tons;

rye - 7.5 thousand tons;

corn - 2.955 million tons.

Flour exports amounted to 20.2 thousand tons.

