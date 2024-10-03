Ukraine's exports of goods increased by almost 38% over the year in physical terms

Exports of Ukrainian goods grew by 38% in physical terms over the year, reaching 80.8 million tons, which is 22.1 million tons more than in the same period last year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the Ministry of Economy.

In January-July 2024, a total of 80.8 million tons of Ukrainian products were exported in physical terms (according to the State Statistics Service and the State Customs Service), which is 22.1 million tons (plus 37.8%) more than in the previous year - writes the Ministry of Economy.

In January-July 2024, there was an increase in exports through the Ukrainian Sea Corridor, which began operating in August 2023.

Despite the difficulties associated with the war, logistical constraints, the loss of some businesses and trade restrictions imposed by European neighboring countries, exports of goods continue to grow.

Based on the NBU's preliminary data, in January-July 2024, exports of goods increased by 7.6% compared to January-July 2023 and amounted to USD 22.4 billion. US DOLLARS - the report says.

The main contribution to the growth in exports of goods was made by the Food and raw materials for their production and Mineral products groups. In January-July 2024, exports of goods and services increased by 7% compared to the same period in 2023, reaching USD 32.3 billion.

Ukraine exports about 80% of its products by sea, reaching pre-war levels. Since the beginning of the marketing year, grain exports have increased by more than 50% year-on-year, reaching 3.44 million tons.