A group of criminals was exposed in the Ternopil region, who organized escapes for evaders and transfers abroad

Law enforcement officers in the Ternopil region exposed and stopped the activities of an interregional criminal group that organized escapes from military units and transfers abroad for money. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the illegal scheme was organized by businessmen from the Chernivtsi region, who were assisted by a lawyer from Lviv, a resident of Ternopil, and five other residents of Bukovyna. For money, they helped servicemen arbitrarily leave military units, training centers, hospitals and illegally transported them to Romania and Moldova outside official checkpoints.

A total of 9 people participated in the interregional criminal group. The suspects were looking for people who wanted to leave military service and persuaded them to escape. They assured that the servicemen would not be put on the wanted list, as there were influential connections with the military command. They also promised to help the soldiers get discharged from military service.

The cost of delivery to the departure point from the unit ranged from 3 to 6 thousand US dollars. And the price of direct border crossing reached 15 thousand US dollars. 25 servicemen managed to use such services.

During 48 authorized searches, the suspects seized 164,000 hryvnias, 21,000 US dollars, 2,000 euros in cash, 12 vehicles, 17 weapons, mobile phones and draft records.

The detainees were notified of suspicion on the fact of illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine and obstruction of the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 332, Article 114 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors have filed motions to impose preventive measures on them. The involvement of other persons in the crime is being checked.

