A military man was detained who, together with an accomplice, organized "tours" for evaders for $50,000

Law enforcement officers detained residents of Kyiv and Kharkiv, who are suspected of illegally transporting conscripts across the border. For tens of thousands of dollars, they promised unimpeded departure on special transport through the checkpoint.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

A Kyiv military man and his accomplice from Kharkiv were detained for organizing the illegal transfer of evaders. According to the investigation, the defendants planned to illegally transfer 4 men across the state border. The "comfortable tour" cost 50,000 dollars.

According to the investigation, a resident of Kharkiv was looking for those who wanted to leave Ukraine and promised unimpeded departure through the checkpoint on special transport.

All formalities will be resolved on the spot thanks to the necessary connections. - the investigation defendant promised.

Of the total amount, the suspect planned to keep $10,000 for himself, and transfer the rest to the participants in the scheme, including the military.

The serviceman had to deliver the men to the border in a car with special signals and ensure unimpeded passage, using his official position. - informs the State Bureau of Investigation.

Both defendants were detained during the transfer of the entire agreed amount. The car was seized.

The detainees have been notified of the suspicion. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of posting a bail of UAH 1 million for each.

Let us remind you

In Zakarpattia, a channel for transporting men across the Tisa to Romania was liquidated.

A man was detained in Kyiv, who organized the illegal crossing of the border to Moldova for 16 thousand dollars.