A military man was detained who, together with an accomplice, organized "tours" for evaders for $50,000

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
11:37 AM • 14047 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

09:43 AM • 35497 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

09:21 AM • 44619 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

May 21, 06:00 AM • 54498 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 137555 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 20, 02:51 PM • 83363 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM • 122116 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM • 242589 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 87338 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM • 207578 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Publications
Exclusives
Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

May 21, 06:43 AM • 57508 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

May 21, 07:01 AM • 88571 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 84763 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 45481 views

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

11:46 AM • 19780 views
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 137555 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 152523 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 242589 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 207578 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 271093 views
"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 46285 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 85527 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 148933 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 111966 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 105412 views
A military man was detained who, together with an accomplice, organized "tours" for evaders for $50,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

A military man and his accomplice from Kharkiv were detained in Kyiv, who for 50 thousand dollars promised evaders unhindered departure through the checkpoint in special transport. They have already been chosen a preventive measure.

A military man was detained who, together with an accomplice, organized "tours" for evaders for $50,000

Law enforcement officers detained residents of Kyiv and Kharkiv, who are suspected of illegally transporting conscripts across the border. For tens of thousands of dollars, they promised unimpeded departure on special transport through the checkpoint.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

A Kyiv military man and his accomplice from Kharkiv were detained for organizing the illegal transfer of evaders. According to the investigation, the defendants planned to illegally transfer 4 men across the state border. The "comfortable tour" cost 50,000 dollars.

According to the investigation, a resident of Kharkiv was looking for those who wanted to leave Ukraine and promised unimpeded departure through the checkpoint on special transport.

All formalities will be resolved on the spot thanks to the necessary connections.

- the investigation defendant promised.

Of the total amount, the suspect planned to keep $10,000 for himself, and transfer the rest to the participants in the scheme, including the military.

The serviceman had to deliver the men to the border in a car with special signals and ensure unimpeded passage, using his official position.

- informs the State Bureau of Investigation.

Both defendants were detained during the transfer of the entire agreed amount. The car was seized.

The detainees have been notified of the suspicion. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of posting a bail of UAH 1 million for each.

Let us remind you

In Zakarpattia, a channel for transporting men across the Tisa to Romania was liquidated.

A man was detained in Kyiv, who organized the illegal crossing of the border to Moldova for 16 thousand dollars.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Romania
Moldova
Kyiv
Kharkiv
