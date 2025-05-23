$41.500.06
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 22068 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 22442 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 29468 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 45108 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 42448 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 42499 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 44755 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 45399 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144809 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66798 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, the owner of a barbershop organized a channel for evaders for $14,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1442 views

In Kyiv, the owner of a barbershop was exposed for organizing a scheme to illegally transfer men of conscription age across the border to Moldova for 14,000 dollars. He faces up to 9 years of imprisonment.

In Kyiv, the owner of a barbershop organized a channel for evaders for $14,000

In Kyiv, the owner of a barbershop was exposed, who, in addition to haircuts, was engaged in illegal transfer of men abroad. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details 

In Kyiv, the owner of a barbershop provided not only hairdressing services, but also helped men escape mobilization abroad

- reported by law enforcement officers.

According to the information, the detainee turned out to be a 30-year-old private entrepreneur - the owner of a capital barbershop. 

In a conversation with clients, he found those who wanted to illegally leave the country and offered them his help. He reported that he allegedly had acquaintances-transporters and offered men to contact them in the "Telegram" messenger. For persuasiveness, he said that the businessmen had been working for more than one day and had successfully transported many people

- the message says.

It is reported that as soon as the men agreed to the offer, they were called from a hidden account by the alleged organizer of the illegal business, who acquainted them with the terms of further "cooperation".

Across the Tisa River in wetsuits: a 20-year-old was detained for a scheme to transfer men abroad17.05.25, 11:57 • 4406 views

For example, for 14 thousand dollars, one of the men was promised to organize a transfer to Moldova through the Odesa region, bypassing border posts. And, in particular, the evader had to transfer 70% of the specified amount to a trusted person - a hairdresser in Kyiv. And the rest of the funds directly to the interlocutor after a successful transition already in Moldova.

Operatives of the Department of Internal Security and investigators of the Pechersk Police Department detained an entrepreneur-hairdresser immediately after receiving part of the money - 9,800 dollars for an illegal service

- reported by law enforcement officers. 

According to the information, during authorized searches in the detainee's phone, correspondence with "clients", 17 thousand dollars in cash and an ID of an official of one of the public organizations with signs of forgery were found.

He has already been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The attacker faces up to nine years of imprisonment

- the message says. 

Currently, a pre-trial investigation is ongoing and measures are being taken to establish  and bring to justice other persons involved in this crime. 

A military man was detained who, together with an accomplice, organized "tours" for evaders for $50,00021.05.25, 15:43 • 3114 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
Telegram
Moldova
Kyiv
