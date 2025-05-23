In Kyiv, the owner of a barbershop organized a channel for evaders for $14,000

In Kyiv, the owner of a barbershop was exposed, who, in addition to haircuts, was engaged in illegal transfer of men abroad. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

In Kyiv, the owner of a barbershop provided not only hairdressing services, but also helped men escape mobilization abroad - reported by law enforcement officers.

According to the information, the detainee turned out to be a 30-year-old private entrepreneur - the owner of a capital barbershop.

In a conversation with clients, he found those who wanted to illegally leave the country and offered them his help. He reported that he allegedly had acquaintances-transporters and offered men to contact them in the "Telegram" messenger. For persuasiveness, he said that the businessmen had been working for more than one day and had successfully transported many people - the message says.

It is reported that as soon as the men agreed to the offer, they were called from a hidden account by the alleged organizer of the illegal business, who acquainted them with the terms of further "cooperation".

Across the Tisa River in wetsuits: a 20-year-old was detained for a scheme to transfer men abroad

For example, for 14 thousand dollars, one of the men was promised to organize a transfer to Moldova through the Odesa region, bypassing border posts. And, in particular, the evader had to transfer 70% of the specified amount to a trusted person - a hairdresser in Kyiv. And the rest of the funds directly to the interlocutor after a successful transition already in Moldova.

Operatives of the Department of Internal Security and investigators of the Pechersk Police Department detained an entrepreneur-hairdresser immediately after receiving part of the money - 9,800 dollars for an illegal service - reported by law enforcement officers.

According to the information, during authorized searches in the detainee's phone, correspondence with "clients", 17 thousand dollars in cash and an ID of an official of one of the public organizations with signs of forgery were found.

He has already been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The attacker faces up to nine years of imprisonment - the message says.

Currently, a pre-trial investigation is ongoing and measures are being taken to establish and bring to justice other persons involved in this crime.

A military man was detained who, together with an accomplice, organized "tours" for evaders for $50,000