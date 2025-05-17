Across the Tisa River in wetsuits: a 20-year-old was detained for a scheme to transfer men abroad
A channel for smuggling men across the Tisa River to Romania was liquidated in Zakarpattia. A 20-year-old local resident is suspected of organizing a border crossing scheme for 8,000 euros.
In the Zakarpattia region, another channel for smuggling conscripted men abroad has been discovered - this time across the Tisa River to Romania in wetsuits. A 20-year-old local resident is suspected of organizing the scheme for 8,000 euros per person, the GUNP in the region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
A 20-year-old local resident was detained on suspicion of establishing a scheme to transfer conscripts across the state border on the night of May 16 in the village of Velykyi Bychkiv.
According to law enforcement officers, the attacker paved the escape route from Ukraine to Romania through the Tisa River. He instructed his clients, provided wetsuits and transported them as close as possible to the border, from where they had to cross the border on their own. The cost of such services was 8,000 euros per person
As reported, the man was caught "red-handed" - while trying to transport a 48-year-old resident of Dnipropetrovsk region and a 39-year-old resident of Cherkasy region to Romania. Police officers seized 2 wetsuits from the scene.
The man was detained and informed of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention with the possibility of bail.
