In Zakarpattia, ministers of the Moscow Patriarchate were detained for trying to transport an evader to Romania

In Zakarpattia, two local residents were taken into custody for trying to organize the illegal transfer of a person liable for military service to Romania. Both men are ministers of the Moscow Patriarchate, UNN reports with reference to a message from the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Facebook.

Details

It is noted that the attackers were caught in the act - after receiving an illegal monetary reward in the amount of 10 thousand US dollars for attempting to carry out an illegal transaction in the area of responsibility of the "Khyzha" border guard inspection department of the Mukachevo border detachment.

The defendants were detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, after which they were served with a notice of suspicion of committing a crime - the message reads.

It is indicated that the Volovets District Court chose a preventive measure for the traffickers in the form of detention for a term of 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 212 and 243 thousand hryvnias.

"If the guilt of the suspects is proven in court, they face imprisonment for a term of seven to nine years," the border guards added.

