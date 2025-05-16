Wrote out "illnesses" and sold escape: border guards exposed a злоумышленника who organized a scheme of smuggling abroad

The Internal Security of the State Border Guard Service exposed a "benefactor" from Kyiv region who was trading documents and illegally transporting men abroad. During the searches, forged certificates, foreign currency, and official documents were seized. The perpetrator faces up to 9 years of imprisonment. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBSU), reports UNN.

Details

The Internal Security of the SBSU exposed the head of a charitable organization from Kyiv region who organized a scheme for providing comprehensive illegal services to men of conscription age.

For 1000 US dollars, the perpetrator sold medical documents that helped those liable for military service evade mobilization, and for 7000 US dollars, he organized the illegal transfer of people to Moldova - stated in the SBSU's message.

It is noted that for this money, the client was guaranteed logistics services in Ukraine and Moldova, advice on how to get to the border in the Odesa region, how and where to bypass the checkpoint, and how to act on the territory of the neighboring country.

According to the State Border Guard Service, facts of providing illegal services were documented and authorized searches were conducted, during which foreign currency, official documentation, forged medical certificates, mobile phones, bank cards, and rough notes were discovered and seized.

The organizer of the illegal transfer of persons across the border, a 48-year-old head and founder of a charitable organization, was notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - reported the border guards.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to nine years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years, with confiscation of property.

Recall

A joint operation by the SBU and the SBSU exposed a criminal group that organized the illegal departure of men of conscription age abroad. The route ran through Moldova, and the fee was from 8 thousand dollars.

Three days of wandering in the mountains: border guards detain fugitives