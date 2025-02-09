Three days of wandering in the mountains: border guards detain fugitives

Border guards of the Mukachevo detachment detained two men who were in the mountains for three days to illegally enter Romania, UNN reports, citing the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS).

Details

It is noted that while patrolling the highland area, the patrol saw human footprints in the snow. 10 meters from the border, law enforcement officers caught up with the offenders, who tried to escape from the border guards. Hearing warning shots from behind, the exhausted fugitives stopped.

A 35-year-old resident of Kyiv and a 25-year-old resident of Horishni Plavni, Poltava region, were detained yesterday near the border with Romania by border guards of the Dilove department of the Mukachevo detachment. - the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

The detainees said that they had made a route to Romania on their own and had been walking through the mountains for 3 days, starting on February 4. The men were very tired. They were taken to the border guard unit, where they warmed up, rested and ate.

Documents of administrative proceedings under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine" were drawn up against the detainees - said the border guards.

The case was sent to court.

Recall

In Zakarpattia , a truck with 13 men was detained who were trying to illegally leave for Hungary under a layer of sand. Each of them had to pay between 8 and 10 thousand dollars for trying to cross the border.

17 organizers of mobilization evasion schemes exposed in different regions of Ukraine