Three days of wandering in the mountains: border guards detain fugitives

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 43274 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 88997 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101910 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116765 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100182 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125012 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102512 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113223 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116842 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159027 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 103215 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103215 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 93606 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 93606 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 64859 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 64859 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 106209 views

09:03 AM • 106209 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 100440 views

09:59 AM • 100440 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116765 views

09:20 AM • 116765 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125012 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159027 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 149330 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149330 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 181510 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 100440 views

09:59 AM • 100440 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 106209 views

09:03 AM • 106209 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136692 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 138497 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138497 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 166443 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166443 views
Three days of wandering in the mountains: border guards detain fugitives

Three days of wandering in the mountains: border guards detain fugitives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 77632 views

Two conscripts who tried to illegally cross the border with Romania were detained in Zakarpattia. The men had been wandering in the mountains for three days until border guards found them following footprints in the snow.

Border guards of the Mukachevo detachment detained two men who were in the mountains for three days to illegally enter Romania, UNN reports, citing the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS).

Details

It is noted that while patrolling the highland area, the patrol saw human footprints in the snow. 10 meters from the border, law enforcement officers caught up with the offenders, who tried to escape from the border guards. Hearing warning shots from behind, the exhausted fugitives stopped.

A 35-year-old resident of Kyiv and a 25-year-old resident of Horishni Plavni, Poltava region, were detained yesterday near the border with Romania by border guards of the Dilove department of the Mukachevo detachment.

- the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

The detainees said that they had made a route to Romania on their own and had been walking through the mountains for 3 days, starting on February 4. The men were very tired. They were taken to the border guard unit, where they warmed up, rested and ate.

Documents of administrative proceedings under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine" were drawn up against the detainees

- said the border guards.

The case was sent to court.

Recall

In Zakarpattia , a truck with 13 men was detained who were trying to illegally leave for Hungary under a layer of sand. Each of them had to pay between 8 and 10 thousand dollars for trying to cross the border.

17 organizers of mobilization evasion schemes exposed in different regions of Ukraine07.02.25, 16:46 • 31543 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

