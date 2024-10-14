Traffic on the M-19 highway in Bukovyna is hampered due to an accident
Kyiv • UNN
An accident occurred on the M-19 highway near the village of Hrushevka in the Chernivtsi region. Patrol police organized reverse traffic, but traffic is hampered. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.
A car accident occurred on the M-19 Domanove-Kovel-Chernivtsi-Terebleche highway near the village of Hrusivka (Chernivtsi region). Patrol policemen organized reverse traffic.
Writes UNN with a link to the press service of the Patrol Police of Ukraine.
An accident occurred on the M-19 Domanove-Kovel-Chernivtsi-Terebleche highway near the village of Hrushivka (Chernivtsi region).
It is currently known that all relevant services are working at the scene.
According to preliminary information, no casualties were reported.
Patrol policemen organized reverse traffic, but traffic is hampered due to the accident.
Large-scale accident near Lviv: citizens from Switzerland are among the injured11.10.24, 11:33 • 13497 views