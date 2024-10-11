Large-scale accident near Lviv: citizens from Switzerland are among the injured
Kyiv • UNN
In an accident with a bus on the Lviv bypass, 34 people were injured and 3 died. Among the injured are citizens of Ukraine and Switzerland, including 6 children. 32 people were hospitalized, some in serious condition.
Citizens from Switzerland are among those injured in a large-scale bus accident on the Lviv bypass, the Lviv City Council reported on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"Among the victims are residents of Odesa, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Lviv, as well as citizens from Switzerland," the city council said.
"As of 10:00 a.m., 32 victims of the morning accident on the Kyiv-Chop highway near Lviv were hospitalized in three hospitals of the First Medical Unit of Lviv. A total of 34 people were injured, including 6 children. Unfortunately, 3 more people died," the statement said.
In particular, according to the city council, ambulances brought 22 people to one of the hospitals. "The most serious among them is a 60-year-old woman. She is in serious condition in the intensive care unit. Another 5 patients are in moderate condition. The other 16 patients were slightly injured," the statement said.
According to the mayor's office, 7 victims were admitted to another hospital. "Of these, 2 are in serious condition in intensive care. Another 4 are in moderate condition, and 1 woman has minor injuries," the city council said.
Three children were reportedly admitted to the children's hospital. "All of them suffered concussions. The children are currently in stable condition. Doctors continue to provide all necessary medical care to the victims," the mayor's office said.
Addendum
A Warsaw-Odesa international bus, a Nova Poshta truck, and several cars were involved in an accident near Lviv.
