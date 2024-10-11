Terrible car crash near Lviv: emergency services showed footage from the scene

Police are investigating a large-scale road accident with three fatalities that occurred near Lviv, the Main National Police in Lviv region reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. As of 10 a.m., 34 victims are known - the police reported on social media.

The accident occurred today, October 11, at 06.25 a.m. on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Chishky, Lviv district. As law enforcement officers have preliminarily established, four vehicles collided: a truck, a Mercedes Sprinter minibus, a Skoda car, and a Plaxton Elite bus.

"Three people died as a result of the accident: the driver and passenger of the truck and a bus passenger, whose details are being clarified," the police said.

"Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. Investigators are establishing the circumstances of the accident, the number of victims and their details," the police said.

Rescuers have eliminated the consequences of a terrible car crash, the State Emergency Service in Lviv region said.

"There were people trapped in the vehicles who needed help. Using special tools, the rescuers unblocked three injured people from the bus - two passengers and the driver, who were hospitalized by doctors. The rescuers also unblocked another dead bus driver and two dead truck drivers from the truck," the SES reported on social media.

Earlier today, as of 8:40 a.m., it was reported that three people were killed and 35 others injured in an accident with a bus and trucks near Lviv.