Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12139 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
In Bukovina, a criminal group of fraudsters under the pretext of Employment issued loans to citizens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9851 views

A criminal group in Bukovina, under the pretext of Employment, issued loans to citizens, illegally using their personal documents and data obtained fraudulently, as a result of which more than 250 frauds with financial structures were committed.

In Bukovina, a criminal group of fraudsters under the pretext of Employment issued loans to citizens

Law enforcement officers of Bukovina stopped the activities of a criminal group of fraudsters who, under the pretext of Employment, issued loans to citizens. This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The police found that members of the criminal group committed 45 facts of embezzlement of official documents of citizens from all over Ukraine and illegally used them to commit almost 250 frauds against legal entities engaged in financial activities. Now the organizer and two accomplices of the organized criminal group were informed by police investigators of suspicion of committing a number of crimes,

- the message says.

Details

It is noted that law enforcement officers carried out a set of operational measures, as a result of which they identified all the persons involved in the criminal group.

A 29-year-old resident of Kiev organized a criminal scheme of illegal enrichment fraudulently. Involving two more accomplices, aged 21 and 29, in their activities.

The police found out that the activities of the organized crime group were aimed at misleading and abusing the trust of citizens, in order to seize their official documents, personal data, and formalize loan agreements.

Malefactors in one social network placed ads about remote work. During the correspondence, scammers told potential victims the terms of earnings and entered the trust to obtain confidential information. To gain favor and trust, "employers" paid citizens 500 hryvnias for each use of the card account.

In the future, the scammers received copies of documents, namely the passport, individual taxpayer code and other personal data of the victims, and also persuaded them to enter combinations on the mobile phone that blocked the phone number. After performing these manipulations, fraudsters gained access to the victims ' online banking and issued loans in their name.

Now police investigators have informed the defendants about suspicions of committing criminal offenses provided for in the following cases::

  • Part 3 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 357 (theft, misappropriation, extortion of documents, stamps, SEALs, taking them by fraud or abuse of official position or damaging them);
  • Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1, 2 of Article 182 (violation of privacy);
  • Part 2, 3 of Article 27 (types of accomplices), part 4 of Article 190 (as amended before 11.08.2023) (fraud);
  • Part 1 of Article 209 (legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation continues.

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Bukovina
Sweden
