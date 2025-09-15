$41.310.00
Special prosecutors exposed new schemes of timber embezzlement totaling UAH 32.8 million at the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Law enforcement officers uncovered over a dozen violations at the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" within a week, resulting in state losses of at least UAH 32.8 million. 11 individuals have been notified of suspicion, and the case against 3 individuals has been sent to court.

Special prosecutors exposed new schemes of timber embezzlement totaling UAH 32.8 million at the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine"

Special prosecutors have uncovered new illegal schemes at the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". Law enforcement officers discovered more than a dozen offenses in a week: from document forgery and illegal logging to arson and timber smuggling. The state lost at least UAH 32.8 million. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

At the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", law enforcement officers have once again made high-profile revelations of crimes. The Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office, together with the police and regional prosecutor's offices, is investigating a series of violations in various regions of the country.

Involved in the illegal sale of valuable oak timber worth over UAH 1 million: Zakarpattia Oblast Council deputy Horvat served with notice of suspicion09.09.25, 15:27 • 3848 views

As a result of the investigations, 11 people have been notified of suspicion, and an indictment against 3 people has been sent to court. The total amount of established damages to the state is at least UAH 32.8 million 

– stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.  

According to law enforcement officers, in Zakarpattia, three senior forest masters are suspected of attempting to illegally appropriate over 600 cubic meters of spruce. The state could have lost over UAH 1.1 million.

Another master "missed" the illegal felling of over a hundred trees. Damages – UAH 1.6 million.

A regional council deputy, together with the head of the forest district, organized the illegal transportation and sale of 38 cubic meters of timber. Damage to the state – over UAH 1 million.

A resident of the village of Pidhirne set fire to dry vegetation, which resulted in 70 hectares of forest burning down. Damages – about UAH 24 million.

31 person in Zakarpattia received suspicions: damages over 86 million09.09.25, 23:22 • 12903 views

In Vinnytsia region, three men illegally cut down over 40 trees in a nature reserve. 6 episodes of their activity were discovered. The state lost over UAH 2.5 million.

In Bukovyna, a forest master is suspected of embezzling 48 cubic meters of timber worth over UAH 150,000. In addition, the head of a private company tried to export 329 logs worth about UAH 100,000.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a case has already been sent to court against three people accused of timber smuggling, document forgery, and money laundering. The amount of damages is over UAH 2.8 million.

Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected official09.09.25, 19:51 • 63579 views

