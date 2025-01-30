The ultra-nationalist, pro-Russian Romanian presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu called Ukraine a “fictional state.” He believes that its division between neighboring countries is inevitable. He said this in an interview with journalist Ion Crista, reports UNN with reference to RomaniaTv.

Georgescu said that the world is changing and borders will change.

Moreover, if the borders change, where will we be? So, we have Northern Bukovina, which is an interest, we have Budzhakul, we have Northern Maramures from the former Transcarpathia, what the Hungarians have left, Lviv, which will remain with the Poles, and Malorossia.. - Georgescu said.

Asked whether he believed in the division of Ukraine's territory after peace, Georgescu said that such a division would definitely happen, as the neighboring country is a “fictional state.

One hundred percent. One hundred percent it will. Well, they have no other choice. The road to something like this is inevitable. Ukraine is a fictional state. The Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. It's a fictional state, there are no landmarks - Georgescu added.

Georgescu said that he is not betting on Ukraine and does not need territories, but he is seizing the opportunity.

Romania stretches from the Dniester to the Tisza. We will see how it will be in the future, depending on the situation and how the relations between America and Russia will develop, and then we can benefit from reaching, as Eminescu said, from the Dniester to the Tisza. All these new borders that are opening up for us, related to Northern Bukovina, Bujak, Northern Maramures, all this is in our favor, but also in NATO's favor - claims the pro-Russian presidential candidate.

In November 2024, the pro-Russian far-right politician Kelin Georgescu, according to the electoral commission, won the first round of the presidential election in Romania, dealing a severe blow to the country's political establishment. As noted in the expert community, this is a political earthquake, and no one predicted such an outcome.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed solidarity with Romania against the backdrop of Russia's unprecedented hybrid attack against Romanian democracy, as evidenced by data declassified by the Romanian authorities.

Politico reported that Romania has set a date for a second presidential election after fears of “aggressive hybrid actions” by Russia, but there is still a risk that the result could be similar in the second attempt, and thatltranationalist Kelin Georgescu will win.

New voting in the first round will take place on May 4, and the second round is scheduled for two weeks later, on May 18.