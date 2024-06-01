ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Chernivtsi, a civilian hit a representative of the TCC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 48312 views

On June 1, a person liable for military service hit a representative of a shopping center and a military unit in Chernivtsi, provoking a retaliatory strike and leading to an investigation by law enforcement agencies.

On Saturday, June 1, in Chernivtsi there was a conflict between a man and a serviceman. the person liable for military service hit a representative of the shopping center and joint venture, which provoked a retaliatory strike. This is stated in the statement of the Chernivtsi regional shopping center and joint venture, reports UNN.

Details 

Cases of aggressive behavior of citizens who evade military duty in relation to military personnel continue. Another conflict arose in Chernivtsi, on June 1, during which a person liable for military service attacked and hit a representative of the shopping center and joint venture, which provoked a retaliatory strike

- stated in the statement of the shopping center.

It is noted that the attacker also insulted the honor and dignity of the serviceman, expressing threats in his direction. law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene.

In Bukovina, a gas canister was used against a representative of the shopping center31.05.24, 23:34 • 30415 views

The incident is being investigated to clarify all the circumstances. Based on its results, all necessary organizational and legal measures will be taken 

- emphasized in the regional shopping center and joint venture. 

The ministry also noted that resisting or obstructing the activities of military personnel of the shopping center and joint ventures will have consequences, and violators will bear administrative or criminal responsibility.

Recall

in Cherkasy region , an explosive device was thrown into the yard of a serviceman of the 4th Department of the Zvenigorod RTCC and SP , which caused an explosion in the courtyard of the House

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
bukovinaBukovina
chernivtsiChernivtsi
cherkasyCherkassy
polandPoland

