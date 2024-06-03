In Bukovina, officials who organized illegal logging for almost 4 million UAH were exposed

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

In Bukovina, officials who organized illegal logging for almost 4 million UAH were exposed

In Bukovina, officials who organized illegal logging for almost 4 million UAH were exposed

Kyiv

Officials in Bukovina organized illegal felling of 206 trees worth almost 4 million hryvnias, forging documents and attracting a private company.

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to a forester and two forest masters of the Beregometsky forest hunting farm in the Chernivtsi region on the fact of illegal logging of wood for almost 3.7 million UAH. this is reported by the press service of the state Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

Officials forged documents on the need for sanitary selective felling of trees that were healthy and should not have been cut down. They also indicated in the documents false information about the condition and volume of felled wood in order to artificially create its excess.,

- the message says.

Details

It is noted that direct deforestation was carried out by a private firm of the Forester's own sister. He himself supervised the work allegedly on her behalf and concluded contracts with the Forestry Enterprise.According to this scheme, the attackers managed to illegally cut down and then sell 206 trees. The amount of damage caused to the state is 3 million 700 thousand UAH.

Image

The defendants are suspected of abuse of office, which entailed grave consequences, by prior agreement of a group of persons, official forgery by prior agreement of a group of persons and illegal felling of trees in forests, committed repeatedly, which entailed grave consequences, by prior agreement of a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 365, part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 366, part 4 of Article 246 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 10 years ' imprisonment.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

