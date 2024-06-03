In Bukovina, officials who organized illegal logging for almost 4 million UAH were exposed

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to a forester and two forest masters of the Beregometsky forest hunting farm in the Chernivtsi region on the fact of illegal logging of wood for almost 3.7 million UAH. this is reported by the press service of the state Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

Officials forged documents on the need for sanitary selective felling of trees that were healthy and should not have been cut down. They also indicated in the documents false information about the condition and volume of felled wood in order to artificially create its excess., - the message says.

Details

It is noted that direct deforestation was carried out by a private firm of the Forester's own sister. He himself supervised the work allegedly on her behalf and concluded contracts with the Forestry Enterprise.According to this scheme, the attackers managed to illegally cut down and then sell 206 trees. The amount of damage caused to the state is 3 million 700 thousand UAH.

The defendants are suspected of abuse of office, which entailed grave consequences, by prior agreement of a group of persons, official forgery by prior agreement of a group of persons and illegal felling of trees in forests, committed repeatedly, which entailed grave consequences, by prior agreement of a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 365, part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 366, part 4 of Article 246 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 10 years ' imprisonment.

Illegal logging - no violations were detected after the inspection of the Chornobyl zone territories