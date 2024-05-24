Illegal logging - no violations were detected after the inspection of the Chornobyl zone territories

During more than 3 months of inspections, the group for the protection of the Exclusion Zone's reserve fund found violations in 1500 trees. The inspection was repeated, and it was confirmed that the situation is improving, as no illegal logging was detected.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

During the repeated inspection of the Chornobyl zone territories on April 16, 2024, no violations of the law and illegal logging were found. - the statement reads.

This conclusion confirms the previous activities of the Interagency Working Group on the Protection of the Exclusion Zone Nature Reserve Fund.

Based on the results of inspections within 3 months, the following was found:

15 cases of illegal logging;

about 1500 trees were cut down;



it was concluded that the loss as a result of illegal actions concerned an area of 1 thousand cubic meters;



The equivalent of 20 railroad cars of wood.



Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi:

Stopping illegal logging in the Chornobyl zone is our priority. Thanks to the efforts of the Interagency Working Group, we have been able to stop these crimes and introduce effective control measures. This is a significant step forward in protecting our natural heritage and creating environmental safety - the official said.

To prevent logging, control over entry and exit to the reserve has been strengthened with the help of the police and military, and drone patrols of the Chornobyl reserve have begun.

The materials found after the illegal logging were handed over to law enforcement agencies, and criminal proceedings were opened over the crimes.

Important: suspicions were served to a criminal group that was engaged in illegal oak felling in the Exclusion Zone.

Recall

Reports of deforestation in Belarus for Russia's offensive against Kyiv are not true, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Yanukovych's plane arrives in Belarus - media