Yanukovych's plane arrives in Belarus - media

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 56815 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102710 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145850 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150275 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246458 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173264 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164677 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148216 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223680 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113021 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 48016 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59964 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 99436 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39590 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32567 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246457 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223679 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210003 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235877 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222809 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 56815 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32594 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39622 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112109 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113063 views
Yanukovych's plane arrives in Belarus - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22138 views

Viktor Yanukovych's plane landed at Gomel airport in Belarus on May 24, coinciding with an official visit by Vladimir Putin.

Today, on May 24, Viktor Yanukovych's plane landed at the airport in Gomel, Belarus, the monitoring group Belaruski Gajun reports UNN.

Details

Reportedly, Viktor Yanukovych's Dassault Falcon 900C (RA-09617) landed at Gomel airport at 12:50 a.m.

The last time Yanukovych visited Belarus was in March 2022.

To add

The monitoring group also reports that the new Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation arrived in Belarus. A Tu-214PU-SBUS with registration number RA-64530, which belongs to the Russian Ministry of Defense, landed at the Machulishchi airfield. According to media reports, the new head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Andrei Belousov, arrived in Minsk on this plane.

Addendum 

On May 23, Putin arrived for a two-day official visit to Belarus.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that during his visit to Belarus he intends to discuss with self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko the issue of "security" and Russia's nuclear exercises with the participation of Belarus.  

Tatiana Kraevskaya

