Yanukovych's plane arrives in Belarus - media

Today, on May 24, Viktor Yanukovych's plane landed at the airport in Gomel, Belarus, the monitoring group Belaruski Gajun reports UNN.

Details

Reportedly, Viktor Yanukovych's Dassault Falcon 900C (RA-09617) landed at Gomel airport at 12:50 a.m.

The last time Yanukovych visited Belarus was in March 2022.

To add

The monitoring group also reports that the new Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation arrived in Belarus. A Tu-214PU-SBUS with registration number RA-64530, which belongs to the Russian Ministry of Defense, landed at the Machulishchi airfield. According to media reports, the new head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Andrei Belousov, arrived in Minsk on this plane.

Addendum

On May 23, Putin arrived for a two-day official visit to Belarus.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that during his visit to Belarus he intends to discuss with self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko the issue of "security" and Russia's nuclear exercises with the participation of Belarus.