Spring sowing campaign at the finish line: more than 12 million hectares sown in Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 33638 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 99815 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143319 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148039 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243293 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172720 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164278 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148144 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221819 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Spring sowing campaign at the finish line: more than 12 million hectares sown in Ukraine

Spring sowing campaign at the finish line: more than 12 million hectares sown in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31022 views

Ukrainian farmers have planted more than 12 million hectares of spring crops, including 6.7 million hectares of oilseeds and 5.4 million hectares of grains and legumes, and this year's harvest is expected to reach 74 million tons.

Ukraine's spring sowing season is nearing its finish line - farmers have sown more than 12 million hectares of spring crops, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the territory controlled by Ukraine, 6.7 million hectares of oilseeds and 5.4 million hectares of grains and legumes have been sown. In particular, farmers have already sown more than 96% of grains and legumes," the agency said and listed:

  • corn - 3,809.4 thousand hectares;
  • barley - 782.2 thou hectares;
  • wheat - 252.5 thousand hectares;
  • Oats - 163.7 thousand hectares;
  • peas - 162.5 thousand hectares;
  • buckwheat - 85.5 thousand hectares;
  • millet - 60 thousand hectares.

Among oilseeds, sunflower was sown on 4,958.1 thou hectares, and soybeans  on 1,829.7 thou hectares.

Sugar beet was sown on an area of 250.1 thousand hectares.  

Last week, the area under crops increased by 311.7 thou hectares. Most of the grains and legumes were sown in Chernihiv region - 56 thou hectares. 

Farmers in Volyn and Poltava regions have completed sowing spring grain and pulses. Agricultural producers in Vinnytsia, Odesa, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky and Bukovyna regions have fully completed sowing spring crops.

The harvest of grains and oilseeds is expected to reach about 74 million tons this year - Ministry of Agrarian Policy17.04.24, 16:14 • 38262 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news
bukovinaBukovina
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

