Spring sowing campaign at the finish line: more than 12 million hectares sown in Ukraine

Ukraine's spring sowing season is nearing its finish line - farmers have sown more than 12 million hectares of spring crops, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the territory controlled by Ukraine, 6.7 million hectares of oilseeds and 5.4 million hectares of grains and legumes have been sown. In particular, farmers have already sown more than 96% of grains and legumes," the agency said and listed:

corn - 3,809.4 thousand hectares;

barley - 782.2 thou hectares;

wheat - 252.5 thousand hectares;

Oats - 163.7 thousand hectares;

peas - 162.5 thousand hectares;

buckwheat - 85.5 thousand hectares;

millet - 60 thousand hectares.

Among oilseeds, sunflower was sown on 4,958.1 thou hectares, and soybeans on 1,829.7 thou hectares.

Sugar beet was sown on an area of 250.1 thousand hectares.

Last week, the area under crops increased by 311.7 thou hectares. Most of the grains and legumes were sown in Chernihiv region - 56 thou hectares.

Farmers in Volyn and Poltava regions have completed sowing spring grain and pulses. Agricultural producers in Vinnytsia, Odesa, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky and Bukovyna regions have fully completed sowing spring crops.

The harvest of grains and oilseeds is expected to reach about 74 million tons this year - Ministry of Agrarian Policy