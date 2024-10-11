Agrarians of Odesa region lead in gross grain harvest, Khmelnytsky region - in grain yield
Ukrainian farmers harvested 57.2 million tons of grains and oilseeds. Odesa region is the leader in terms of gross grain harvest with 4.2 million tons, and Khmelnytsky region is the leader in terms of yield with 65.5 c/ha.
62.2 million tons of the new harvest have already been harvested, which was collected on an area of 16.8 million hectares, UNN reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.
Agricultural producers in Odesa region are the leaders in terms of gross grain harvest. Khmelnytsky region is ahead in terms of grain yields with 65.5 c/ha.
This is evidenced by the Harvest-2024 data of the relevant agency. As of October 11, Ukrainian farmers have already harvested 57.2 million tons of grains and oilseeds. In total, almost 40.2 million tons of grains and 17 million tons of oilseeds were harvested. There are also 5 million tons of sugar beet.
In total, Ukraine has harvested 62.2 million tons of new crops.
Details
wheat – 4.9 million hectares (or 100%) threshed, 22.3 million tons threshed;
Barley - 1.4 million hectares (or 100%) were threshed, and 5.5 million tons were harvested;;
peas - 212.2 thou hectares (or 100%) were threshed, and 465.3 thou tons were harvested;
corn - 1.9 million hectares (or 48%) were threshed, with a harvest of 10.6 million tons;
millet-82.9 thousand hectares (or 89%) were threshed, 156.1 thousand tons were threshed;
buckwheat - 85.8 thou hectares (or 96%) were threshed, and 124.3 thou tons were harvested;
sunflower - 4.3 million hectares (or 87%) were threshed, and 8.8 million tons of seeds were harvested;
soybeans - 2.1 million hectares (or 80%) were threshed, and 4.8 million tons of seeds were harvested;
rapeseed - 1.3 million hectares (or 100%) were threshed, and 3.5 million tons of seeds were harvested.
Gross grain harvest:
- Odesa region - 4.2 million tons;
- Poltava region - 3.5 million tons;
- Kirovohrad region-2.7 million rubles. tons.
Grain yields:
Khmelnytskyi region-65.5 c / ha;
Bukovyna - 63 c/ha;
Cherkasy region-60.5 c / ha;
Ivano-Frankivsk region - 60.2 c/ha.
Recall
In September 2024, Ukrainian farmers received 30.5 thousand hectares of mine-cleared agricultural land. Since the beginning of the year, more than 231 thousand hectares have been cleared of mines, most of them in Kherson, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions.
