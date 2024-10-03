Grain harvest in Ukraine in August 2024 is less than last year

In August 2024, Ukraine harvested a smaller grain crop due to unfavorable weather conditions during the growing season and ripening of spring crops. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the Ministry of Economy.

In August 2024, the grain harvest was lower, primarily due to the start of harvesting of spring crops, which had lower yields due to unfavorable weather conditions during the growing season and ripening - the report of the Ministry of Economy says.

As of August 29, 2024, the harvest of grains and pulses amounted to 28.7 million tons, down slightly from 29.2 million tons on the same date of the previous year.

The yield was 42.2 cwt/ha compared to 43.9 cwt/ha last year, and the threshing area increased to 6.8 million hectares compared to 6.6 million hectares respectively.

It is worth noting that the harvest as of August 2024 decreased by 1.6% compared to last year, although the number of sown areas increased by 3% this year.

Recall

Ukrainian farmers sowed 2.8 million hectares of winter crops, including 1.8 million hectares of grain. Volyn, Poltava, Kirovograd and Ternopil regions are the leaders in sowing winter crops.