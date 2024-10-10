Inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 8.6%: what prices rose the most

Consumer inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 8.6% in September on an annualized basis from 7.5% in August, according to the State Statistics Service, UNN reports.

Details

Inflation in the consumer market in September this year amounted to 1.5% compared to August, and 6.5% since the beginning of the year.

Core inflation in September 2024 was 1.7% compared to August, and 6.6% since the beginning of the year.

Prices of products and goods

In the consumer market, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.8% in September, and by 8.5% year-on-year.

Eggs rose the most over the month (by 12.1%). Prices for vegetables, butter, milk and dairy products, sunflower oil, processed cereals, soft drinks, bread, meat and meat products, and rice increased by 3.8-1.1%. At the same time, prices for sugar and fruit decreased by 1.8% and 0.2%, respectively.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.4% in September, driven by a 2.6% rise in tobacco prices.

Clothing and footwear prices rose by 7.8% over the month, including 7.9% for clothing and 7.7% for footwear.

Cost of services

Prices for utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels) increased by 0.3% over the month, with an 18.7% increase in annual terms.

The 1.4% month-on-month increase in healthcare prices was primarily due to a 2.1% increase in prices for outpatient services and a 1.6% increase in prices for pharmaceuticals. The year-on-year increase in healthcare prices amounted to 11.9%.

Transportation prices increased by 0.8% in September, as noted, mainly due to a 1.0% rise in fuel and oil prices. At the same time, rail passenger transportation fell by 3.0%. In annual terms, transportation prices increased by 6.7%.

Education services went up by 10.1% over the month, namely, higher education by 11.8% and secondary education by 11.1%. Over the year, prices for education services increased by 12%.

The data exclude the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) conducted.