Men detained in Bukovyna, one of whom paid $20,000 to cross into Romania
Kyiv • UNN
Border guards detained two people trying to illegally cross the border with Romania. One of the offenders paid the “guide” $20,000 for the promised safe passage.
In Bukovyna, border guards detained two people who tried to enter Romania on foot across the state border. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.
Details
One of the men paid $20,000 to a stranger who promised a safe crossing, offering the service of a "guide." However, they were stopped by border guards on the way to their destination.
This incident occurred in one of the border districts of Bukovyna, where the offenders were moving towards the border, hoping to use the proposed "protected" routes. After the detention, a report was drawn up against the offender for an administrative offense, and his organizer and accomplice will be brought before a criminal court for participation in illegal transportation.
Recall
Recently, border guards detained a minibus with 16 men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. Each "client" paid from 7 to 15 thousand dollars, and the organizers face criminal liability.
16 fugitives detained on the border with Hungary26.02.25, 19:51 • 35283 views