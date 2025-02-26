ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

16 fugitives detained on the border with Hungary

16 fugitives detained on the border with Hungary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27967 views

Border guards detained a minibus with 16 men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. Each “client” paid from 7 to 15 thousand dollars, and the organizers face criminal liability.

Residents of Transcarpathia tried to smuggle 16 men across the border with Hungary who were trying to avoid mobilization. The organizers face criminal liability. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that border guards and migration police officers detained a minibus with 16 passengers half a kilometer from the border with Hungary. The men were accompanied by two Transcarpathians - the bus driver and his accomplice, who was supposed to drive nearby and warn his partner in case of guards.

The "clients" paid between $7,000 and $15,000 for such a trip. According to law enforcement estimates, the organizers could have "earned" $170,000. Now they face criminal liability.

Recall

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service in Zakarpattia detained a truck with 13 men who were trying to illegally leave for Hungary under a layer of sand. The cost of the "services" ranged from 8 to 10 thousand dollars per person.

13 men attempted to cross the border into Hungary, hiding under the sand04.02.25, 12:00 • 26985 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
hungaryHungary

