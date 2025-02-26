16 fugitives detained on the border with Hungary

Residents of Transcarpathia tried to smuggle 16 men across the border with Hungary who were trying to avoid mobilization. The organizers face criminal liability. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that border guards and migration police officers detained a minibus with 16 passengers half a kilometer from the border with Hungary. The men were accompanied by two Transcarpathians - the bus driver and his accomplice, who was supposed to drive nearby and warn his partner in case of guards.

The "clients" paid between $7,000 and $15,000 for such a trip. According to law enforcement estimates, the organizers could have "earned" $170,000. Now they face criminal liability.

Recall

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service in Zakarpattia detained a truck with 13 men who were trying to illegally leave for Hungary under a layer of sand. The cost of the "services" ranged from 8 to 10 thousand dollars per person.

