Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 17409 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 90802 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159484 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133798 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140759 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137915 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178478 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111948 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104681 views

Conflict of a priest with the AUCC: Chernivtsi Regional AUCC responds

Conflict of a priest with the AUCC: Chernivtsi Regional AUCC responds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20869 views

The Chernivtsi CCC stated that the video with the UOC priest accusing the military of illegal actions was manipulative. The conscript in question did not provide documents, but after providing them, he was able to apply for a deferment.

Commenting on the video in which the priest claims illegal actions of the military and obstructs traffic, the Chernivtsi Regional Committee of the UCC and JV said that there were no illegal actions on the part of representatives of the UCC and JV against him, and the video is manipulative, UNN reports.

"The video distributed on social media, in which a UOC clergyman claims illegal actions by military personnel, obstructs traffic and provokes conflict, is manipulative and does not correspond to the situation that occurred. The citizen in the video is a person liable for military service who failed to provide authorized persons with military registration documents, including the right to deferment," the statement said.

It is reported that during the clarification of data at the regional unified mobilization center, the citizen behaved adequately and had no complaints about the actions of the military. After providing the relevant documents, the man was given the opportunity to apply for a deferment.

"At this time, the priest gathered a group of people, which prevented the military from carrying out mobilization activities. At the same time, trying to create a public outcry, the priest recorded a video. There were no unlawful actions on the part of representatives of the CCC and the JV against the man," the CCC said.

The Government shortened the term for appearing at the TCC under summons04.10.24, 13:46 • 14714 views

Context

A video of a UOC priest from Bukovyna claiming illegal actions by the military was posted on social media. He also obstructed traffic. He tried to take away from the military a man whom he allegedly raised.

In one of the videos, he introduced himself as Mykhailo Zhar and claimed to have a first-grade disability and to be a Hero of Ukraine.

In addition, he said that two orphans he raised in Chernivtsi, who have young children, are being taken to war. According to him, they are about to have a third child.

Kharkiv JCCC responds to video of civilian's beating: military's behavior condemned and investigation ordered06.09.24, 19:11 • 30034 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
bukovinaBukovina
chernivtsiChernivtsi
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising