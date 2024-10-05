Conflict of a priest with the AUCC: Chernivtsi Regional AUCC responds

Commenting on the video in which the priest claims illegal actions of the military and obstructs traffic, the Chernivtsi Regional Committee of the UCC and JV said that there were no illegal actions on the part of representatives of the UCC and JV against him, and the video is manipulative, UNN reports.

"The video distributed on social media, in which a UOC clergyman claims illegal actions by military personnel, obstructs traffic and provokes conflict, is manipulative and does not correspond to the situation that occurred. The citizen in the video is a person liable for military service who failed to provide authorized persons with military registration documents, including the right to deferment," the statement said.

It is reported that during the clarification of data at the regional unified mobilization center, the citizen behaved adequately and had no complaints about the actions of the military. After providing the relevant documents, the man was given the opportunity to apply for a deferment.

"At this time, the priest gathered a group of people, which prevented the military from carrying out mobilization activities. At the same time, trying to create a public outcry, the priest recorded a video. There were no unlawful actions on the part of representatives of the CCC and the JV against the man," the CCC said.

Context

A video of a UOC priest from Bukovyna claiming illegal actions by the military was posted on social media. He also obstructed traffic. He tried to take away from the military a man whom he allegedly raised.

In one of the videos, he introduced himself as Mykhailo Zhar and claimed to have a first-grade disability and to be a Hero of Ukraine.

In addition, he said that two orphans he raised in Chernivtsi, who have young children, are being taken to war. According to him, they are about to have a third child.

