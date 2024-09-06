Kharkiv JCCC responds to video of civilian's beating: military's behavior condemned and investigation ordered

The Kharkiv TCC and JV responded to the video of a military man beating a civilian and emphasized that the behavior of the subordinate is condemned and a pre-trial investigation has already been ordered. At the same time, the TCC emphasizes that the civilian brutally refused to comply with the requirements, and then began to insult the military, UNN reports.

"A video showing part of a conflict situation between military personnel and two civilians is being circulated on social media.

We would like to inform you that the incident occurred on September 6 in Kharkiv during the work of the alert group. The citizens, in violation of the current legislation, brutally refused to comply with the legal requirements to provide documents for verification. One of them, apparently with the aim of provoking a conflict, began to insult the serviceman in an indecent manner," the statement said.

The Kharkiv RCCC added that a police unit was called to resolve the conflict and carry out administrative detention. The citizens were taken to the RCCC and the JFO to clarify their personal data. It was established that one of the men was liable for military service, he was sent to undergo a military medical examination.

The command of the Kharkiv JTCC and JFO and the Saltovka RTCC and JFO condemns the behavior of the subordinate soldier who responded to the provocation. An internal investigation has been ordered, which will result in organizational and disciplinary measures. For the duration of the investigation, the serviceman participating in the conflict is not involved in the work of the groups of notification of persons liable for military service - the statement said.

According to the JTCC, additional training is being conducted with the personnel of the alert groups, and control over compliance with ethical standards and knowledge of the law by military personnel who alert citizens has been strengthened.

"...servicemen who notify persons liable for military service are officials performing official duties in wartime. Any attempts to interfere with the notification, insults, resistance, or assault will have inevitable consequences, and offenders will bear appropriate administrative or criminal liability," the statement said.

Addendum

Today, a video from CCTV cameras, apparently filmed by accident in Kharkiv, has been circulating online. The video shows a man in military uniform beating a civilian.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reacted to a video in which a TCC employee allegedly beat a civilian Kharkiv resident. Lubinets noted that such cases require an impartial and prompt investigation.