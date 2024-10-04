The Government shortened the term for appearing at the TCC under summons

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the Procedure for Conscription of Citizens for Military Service during Mobilization, which reduced the time limit for reporting to the military registration and enlistment offices. This is reported by UNN with reference to Resolution No. 1134of October 1, 2024.

Details

According to the document, the government has established that it is necessary to arrive at the TCC on summons from a settlement that is the “administrative center of the region” within seven days, and from other settlements within ten days.

To amend clause 34 of the Procedure for Conducting Conscription of Citizens for Military Service during Mobilization, for a Special Period (...) by replacing the words “determined not earlier than the fourteenth day” in the second sentence of the fourth paragraph with the words “from a settlement that is the administrative center of the region, determined within seven days, and from other settlements - within ten days” - the resolution says

Context

Previously, the rule was that the day of appearance at the call of a reservist or person liable for military service was determined no earlier than 14 days from the date of sending the summons.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense is working on automating the delivery of subpoenas through the Oberih registry. Subpoenas will be generated electronically, digitally signed and centrally printed for delivery by Ukrposhta.