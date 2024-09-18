Transfer through the forest for 6,000 euros: SBI detains law enforcement officer for smuggling men across the border to Romania

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106426 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111167 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179978 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144320 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147130 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140514 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188671 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112215 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178509 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104820 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 37990 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 95825 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 66235 views

February 28, 07:40 PM • 66235 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 39290 views

February 28, 08:14 PM • 39290 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 57130 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179978 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179978 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188671 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188671 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178509 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205716 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194448 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194448 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145421 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145421 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145058 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149497 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140690 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140690 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157356 views
Transfer through the forest for 6,000 euros: SBI detains law enforcement officer for smuggling men across the border to Romania

Transfer through the forest for 6,000 euros: SBI detains law enforcement officer for smuggling men across the border to Romania

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14676 views

A law enforcement officer suspected of helping conscripts illegally cross the border with Romania was detained in Bukovyna, where he personally transported men through the forest for 6,000 euros. He faces up to 9 years in prison.

A law enforcement officer suspected of helping conscripts illegally cross the border with Romania has been detained in Bukovyna, the price of the service was 6,000 euros, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"SBI officers detained a law enforcement officer from Chernivtsi region who was helping men with military service to illegally cross the border with Romania," the bureau said.

According to the SBI, starting in July 2024, he picked up the men at an agreed place and drove them in his own car to a village bordering Romania. "Then he personally transferred the men across the border on foot through the forest. The price of the service was 6 thousand euros per person," the bureau said.

"On September 15, 2024, SBI officers detained a law enforcement officer red-handed while transferring funds from one of those wishing to leave the country," the SBI said.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion of illegal transportation of persons across the state border (Part 3 Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 9 years.

Volyn region serves suspicion notice to law enforcement officer for helping fugitives go abroad13.09.24, 12:25 • 11531 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
bukovinaBukovina
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
chernivtsiChernivtsi

