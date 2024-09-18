Transfer through the forest for 6,000 euros: SBI detains law enforcement officer for smuggling men across the border to Romania

A law enforcement officer suspected of helping conscripts illegally cross the border with Romania has been detained in Bukovyna, the price of the service was 6,000 euros, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"SBI officers detained a law enforcement officer from Chernivtsi region who was helping men with military service to illegally cross the border with Romania," the bureau said.

According to the SBI, starting in July 2024, he picked up the men at an agreed place and drove them in his own car to a village bordering Romania. "Then he personally transferred the men across the border on foot through the forest. The price of the service was 6 thousand euros per person," the bureau said.

"On September 15, 2024, SBI officers detained a law enforcement officer red-handed while transferring funds from one of those wishing to leave the country," the SBI said.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion of illegal transportation of persons across the state border (Part 3 Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 9 years.

