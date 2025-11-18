Ukraine and Spain signed a number of documents: from cooperation against Russian disinformation to tourism and economy

Ukraine and Spain have signed a number of bilateral documents, including a memorandum of understanding on Russian disinformation, a memorandum on cooperation in the tourism sector, and a letter of intent to sign an agreement on technical cooperation, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regarding Russian disinformation.

The document was signed by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Spain, Yulia Sokolovska, and the head of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares.

Sokolovska also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the tourism sector between the Ministry of Industry and Tourism of Spain and the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine. On behalf of Spain, the document was signed by Jordi Hereu Boher.

In addition, Ukraine signed a letter of intent to sign an agreement on technical cooperation between Ukraine and Spain. On behalf of Spain, the document was signed by Carlos Cuerpo Caballero, and on behalf of Ukraine, by Sokolovska.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise of Spain and the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture regarding mechanisms for bilateral, economic and financial cooperation.

The document was signed by the Minister of Economy, Trade and Enterprise of Spain, Carlos Cuerpo Caballero.

The last document concerns a memorandum of understanding on industrial cooperation in the field of security and defense between the Spanish company Teknova and the Ukrainian company "Praktika".

Recall

Spain announced the allocation of a significant financial package of approximately 1 billion euros, which will be used to purchase American military equipment for Ukraine's needs.