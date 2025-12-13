Ukraine to be hit by sharp cold snap: weather forecast for December 13

On Saturday, December 13, Ukraine expects temperatures from 6° below zero at night to 6° above zero during the day, with light rain and snow in some places. This is reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, according to UNN.

Details

Today in Ukraine it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation during the day.

In Zakarpattia and the Carpathians, there will be fog in the morning.

Wind will be north-westerly at 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Left Bank in the morning.

Temperatures throughout the day in the northeast and east of the country will be 1-6° below zero, in the rest of the territory from 3° below zero to 2° above zero (during the day in the west and south of the country 1-6° above zero).

In Kyiv region on Saturday, December 13, it will be cloudy with clearings, and forecasters do not predict precipitation during the day. The air in the region will warm up to a maximum of +2°C.

