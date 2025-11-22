Ukraine to be covered by rain, snow and black ice: weather forecast for November 22

Weather in Ukraine on Saturday, November 22, is expected with precipitation. This includes rain and snow. In addition, forecasters warn of black ice and frosts in some regions. This was reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, according to UNN.

Details

Atmospheric fronts will shape the weather today. In the western regions, rain turning into snow, wet snow sticking, black ice, and ice on the roads are expected.

In Lviv, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, significant precipitation, and in the Carpathians - heavy wet snow. The air temperature during the day will range from -3 °C to +2 °C.

In the rest of the country, except for the southeastern part, there will be light rains at night and moderate rains during the day. The daytime temperature will be +13...+18 °C, and in Crimea up to +21 °C. In the northern and Vinnytsia regions, forecasters predict +5...+10 °C during the day.

In addition, in the morning in most northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, there will be fog in places.

In Kyiv, November 22 will be cloudy. Forecasters predict rain and fog for this day.

The wind on this day will be southerly at a speed of 7-12 m/s.

Temperature during the day +6+8°C.

Holidays on November 22: from family joys to generational memory