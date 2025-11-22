Ukraine to be covered by rain, snow and black ice: weather forecast for November 22

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
November 21, 09:58 PM • 9684 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 19846 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 23172 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 25803 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 24054 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 28892 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 17669 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 17926 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 17042 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 38078 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2.4m/s
94%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Witkoff needs a psychiatrist": Europeans outraged by Trump's plan to profit from frozen Russian assetsNovember 21, 07:04 PM • 3962 views
Merz and Trump discussed US peace plan for UkraineNovember 21, 07:27 PM • 7062 views
Almost 10 million Ukrainians have become refugees - UNNovember 21, 09:30 PM • 6222 views
The central part of Pokrovsk is gradually coming under Russian control: the enemy is consolidating and establishing positions.November 21, 09:42 PM • 6016 views
SBU detained a GRU agent who helped the occupiers storm KupyanskPhotoNovember 21, 10:23 PM • 5264 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 22230 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 22010 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 28896 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 38080 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 36686 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 22230 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 33737 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 48028 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 49908 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 63377 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Kh-101

Ukraine to be covered by rain, snow and black ice: weather forecast for November 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

On Saturday, November 22, precipitation in the form of rain and snow, as well as black ice and frosts, are expected in Ukraine in some regions. Significant precipitation is forecast in the western regions, while rain will fall in the rest of the country, except for the southeastern part.

Ukraine to be covered by rain, snow and black ice: weather forecast for November 22

Weather in Ukraine on Saturday, November 22, is expected with precipitation. This includes rain and snow. In addition, forecasters warn of black ice and frosts in some regions. This was reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, according to UNN.

Details

Atmospheric fronts will shape the weather today. In the western regions, rain turning into snow, wet snow sticking, black ice, and ice on the roads are expected.

In Lviv, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, significant precipitation, and in the Carpathians - heavy wet snow. The air temperature during the day will range from -3 °C to +2 °C.

In the rest of the country, except for the southeastern part, there will be light rains at night and moderate rains during the day. The daytime temperature will be +13...+18 °C, and in Crimea up to +21 °C. In the northern and Vinnytsia regions, forecasters predict +5...+10 °C during the day.

In addition, in the morning in most northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, there will be fog in places.

In Kyiv, November 22 will be cloudy. Forecasters predict rain and fog for this day.

The wind on this day will be southerly at a speed of 7-12 m/s.

Temperature during the day +6+8°C.

Holidays on November 22: from family joys to generational memory22.11.25, 05:27 • 174 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv