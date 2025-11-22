$42.150.06
Holidays on November 22: from family joys to generational memory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

November 22 marks International Son's Day, Love Your Freckles Day, and International Musician's Day. Also, on the last Saturday of November, the victims of the Holodomors in Ukraine are commemorated.

Holidays on November 22: from family joys to generational memory

November 22 is a day rich in special dates – from the warm International Son's Day to the creative Love Your Freckles Day. Each holiday carries its own meaning: some remind us of family values and the beauty of life, others – of art, history, and lessons from the past. UNN has prepared short stories for you about how and when these days are celebrated and what interesting facts about them are worth knowing.

International Son's Day

International Son's Day is celebrated annually to honor the special bond between parents and their sons.

This holiday does not have a strict history of origin but is actively popularized through social media and family initiatives.

It is intended to remind us of the importance of upbringing, support, and mutual respect in the family. Interestingly, in different countries, this day is celebrated on different dates, but the meaning remains the same – family values.

Love Your Freckles Day

Love Your Freckles Day is an unusual but very warm holiday dedicated to natural beauty and human facial features.

For centuries, freckles have been associated with sunshine, youth, and individuality.

The holiday emerged as a way to emphasize natural beauty and self-acceptance without cosmetic changes. The popularity of the holiday is growing especially on social media, where #FrecklesLove and #Веснянки (Freckles) have become its symbols.

International Musician's Day

International Musician's Day is celebrated worldwide to honor people who have dedicated their lives to music. Its roots are connected with professional music associations and festivals that wanted to emphasize the importance of art in culture.

The holiday encourages concerts, master classes, and performances by both professionals and amateurs. Even large cities organize free street concerts where anyone can showcase their talents.

Holodomor Remembrance Day

Holodomor Remembrance Day is observed annually on the last Saturday of November to honor the millions of people who died from artificial famine in Ukraine.

This day of remembrance emerged as a way to preserve historical memory and recall the tragedies provoked by political repression and forced collectivization.

On Holodomor Remembrance Day, people light candles, hold memorial services, and organize thematic events in schools and museums.

The goal is not only to remember the dead but also to foster respect for human rights and the value of life, and the symbols of remembrance are an ear of wheat and a candle, which remind us of suffering and hope.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCulture
Musician
Social network
Ukraine