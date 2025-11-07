No rain, but with fog: weather for November 7, 2025

On Friday, November 7, cloudy weather with clearings is forecast in Ukraine, with no precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, according to forecasters, the territory of Ukraine will be under the influence of a high atmospheric pressure field, so no precipitation is expected.

In the morning, fogs may occur in the northern, eastern regions, Vinnytsia region, and in the Carpathians.

The wind will be of variable directions, its speed will be 3-8 m/s.

The temperature background will remain almost unchanged, as the country is covered by a moderately warm air mass. During the day, the temperature will range from 8 to 13° Celsius. In the south of the country, it will be slightly warmer: 11-16° Celsius during the day. In the Carpathians, 3-8° Celsius is expected during the day.

In Kyiv region and the capital, it will be cloudy with clearings, with fog in the morning. The wind will be of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. The temperature in the region during the day will be 8-13° Celsius; in Kyiv, it will be about 10° Celsius during the day.

