Over a meter of snow fell in the Carpathians and an 18-degree frost persists: rescuers warned tourists

In the highlands of the Carpathians, more than a meter of snow fell on New Year's Eve and an 18-degree frost persists, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

This year, Ukrainians celebrated New Year's Eve with snow! However, such weather is not only magical, it is dangerous! In the highlands, snowdrifts are over 1 meter! It is difficult to move and navigate the terrain! - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

As reported, on Mount Pip Ivan it is cloudy, visibility is limited, snow, wind is south-westerly at 13 m/s, air temperature is -18°C.

"We insist, postpone hikes until weather conditions improve. Even if you are an experienced tourist. And always download the mobile application "Mountain Rescue" - it will help you quickly transmit coordinates in case of danger," the State Emergency Service noted.

17-degree frost hit the snowy Carpathians: rescuers warned of danger