11:27 AM • 1188 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 2174 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 2896 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 71162 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 88158 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 36288 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 36310 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 32610 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 26688 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 28430 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Over a meter of snow fell in the Carpathians and an 18-degree frost persists: rescuers warned tourists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

In the high-altitude Carpathians, over a meter of snow fell on New Year's Eve, and the air temperature was -18°C. The State Emergency Service urges people to refrain from hiking due to difficult weather conditions.

Over a meter of snow fell in the Carpathians and an 18-degree frost persists: rescuers warned tourists

In the highlands of the Carpathians, more than a meter of snow fell on New Year's Eve and an 18-degree frost persists, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

This year, Ukrainians celebrated New Year's Eve with snow! However, such weather is not only magical, it is dangerous! In the highlands, snowdrifts are over 1 meter! It is difficult to move and navigate the terrain!

- emphasized the State Emergency Service.

As reported, on Mount Pip Ivan it is cloudy, visibility is limited, snow, wind is south-westerly at 13 m/s, air temperature is -18°C.

"We insist, postpone hikes until weather conditions improve. Even if you are an experienced tourist. And always download the mobile application "Mountain Rescue" - it will help you quickly transmit coordinates in case of danger," the State Emergency Service noted.

17-degree frost hit the snowy Carpathians: rescuers warned of danger12/31/25, 10:00 AM • 2444 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
New Year
Frosts in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine