13-degree frost hit the snowy Carpathians
Kyiv • UNN
On Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi in the Carpathians, a 13-degree frost was recorded on the morning of December 24. At 8:55 a.m., cloudy weather and a north wind of 7 m/s were observed at the summit.
On the snowy Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi mountain in the Carpathians, a 13-degree frost hit in the morning, writes UNN with reference to the data of rescuers of Prykarpattia on Facebook.
Details
As reported, at 08:55 on December 24, cloudy weather prevailed on Mount Pip Ivan. A north wind of 7 m/s was observed.
"The air temperature is -13°C," the report says.
Let's add that this is one of the highest peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians, on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.
