08:22 AM • 5184 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 23944 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 41483 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 54743 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 62506 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 39663 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 47991 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 21931 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 19129 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24622 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
Publications
Exclusives
13-degree frost hit the snowy Carpathians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1554 views

On Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi in the Carpathians, a 13-degree frost was recorded on the morning of December 24. At 8:55 a.m., cloudy weather and a north wind of 7 m/s were observed at the summit.

13-degree frost hit the snowy Carpathians

On the snowy Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi mountain in the Carpathians, a 13-degree frost hit in the morning, writes UNN with reference to the data of rescuers of Prykarpattia on Facebook.

Details

As reported, at 08:55 on December 24, cloudy weather prevailed on Mount Pip Ivan. A north wind of 7 m/s was observed.

"The air temperature is -13°C," the report says.

Let's add that this is one of the highest peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians, on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.

Frosts to visit Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Christmas Eve24.12.25, 06:59 • 2628 views

Julia Shramko

