Frosts to visit Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Christmas Eve

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
December 23, 03:52 PM • 14444 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 26345 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 33460 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 42027 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 30645 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 35307 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 19422 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18346 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23869 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 39278 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.2m/s
73%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Almost 800 occupiers eliminated by engineering munitions in November - Support Forces CommandVideoDecember 23, 07:14 PM • 3350 views
In Alushta, water scarcity is used for financial pressure on people - CNSDecember 23, 09:21 PM • 6582 views
Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperationDecember 23, 09:42 PM • 5192 views
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on ChernihivVideo12:39 AM • 8052 views
Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - mediaVideo01:12 AM • 3186 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 33460 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 24234 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 42027 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 35307 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 94057 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Giorgia Meloni
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv
Israel
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 24738 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 23413 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 27099 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 29166 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 51765 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Diplomat

Frosts to visit Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Christmas Eve

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

On December 24, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings, with no precipitation in most of the territory. The daytime temperature will be 1-6°C below zero, and 0-5°C above zero in Zakarpattia and the south of the country.

Frosts to visit Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Christmas Eve

On Wednesday, December 24, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the Carpathians and Prykarpattia it will be cloudy, with moderate snow, and icy roads in places; in the rest of the country, it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation.

The wind will be mostly north-easterly, 5-10 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians during the day, and blizzards. The daytime temperature will be 1-6° below zero; in Zakarpattia and the south of the country, the daytime temperature will be 0-5° above zero.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Wednesday, with no precipitation expected. The air temperature will be -6°...-4°.

A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–2822.12.25, 13:25 • 26721 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine