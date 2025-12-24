Frosts to visit Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Christmas Eve
Kyiv • UNN
On December 24, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings, with no precipitation in most of the territory. The daytime temperature will be 1-6°C below zero, and 0-5°C above zero in Zakarpattia and the south of the country.
On Wednesday, December 24, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, in the Carpathians and Prykarpattia it will be cloudy, with moderate snow, and icy roads in places; in the rest of the country, it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation.
The wind will be mostly north-easterly, 5-10 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians during the day, and blizzards. The daytime temperature will be 1-6° below zero; in Zakarpattia and the south of the country, the daytime temperature will be 0-5° above zero.
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Wednesday, with no precipitation expected. The air temperature will be -6°...-4°.
