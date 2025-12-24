Frosts to visit Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Christmas Eve

On Wednesday, December 24, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to forecasters, in the Carpathians and Prykarpattia it will be cloudy, with moderate snow, and icy roads in places; in the rest of the country, it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation.

The wind will be mostly north-easterly, 5-10 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians during the day, and blizzards. The daytime temperature will be 1-6° below zero; in Zakarpattia and the south of the country, the daytime temperature will be 0-5° above zero.