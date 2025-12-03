Cloudy with rain: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on December 3

Today, December 3, it is cloudy in Ukraine, with light rain in some regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

On Wednesday, December 3, there will be light rain in places in Ukraine, with no precipitation only in the western regions.

In the morning, fog in Transcarpathia, the Carpathians, central and southern regions. Wind southeast, 5-10 m/s.

Daytime temperature, in the eastern regions and in the Carpathians 3-8° Celsius, in the south of the country during the day 7-12°.

Cloudy in Kyiv. Light rain in places. Wind southeast, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in Kyiv region during the day 3-8° Celsius, in the capital during the day 4-6°.

